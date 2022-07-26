CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is CRA International's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at April 2022 CRA International had debt of US$60.0m, up from US$40.0m in one year. On the flip side, it has US$43.7m in cash leading to net debt of about US$16.3m.

NasdaqGS:CRAI Debt to Equity History July 26th 2022

How Strong Is CRA International's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that CRA International had liabilities of US$208.9m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$132.7m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$43.7m as well as receivables valued at US$186.6m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$111.4m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded CRA International shares are worth a total of US$675.5m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

CRA International has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.24. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 57.8 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. In addition to that, we're happy to report that CRA International has boosted its EBIT by 33%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine CRA International's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last three years, CRA International generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 87% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Our View

Happily, CRA International's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is also very heartening. Considering this range of factors, it seems to us that CRA International is quite prudent with its debt, and the risks seem well managed. So we're not worried about the use of a little leverage on the balance sheet. We'd be very excited to see if CRA International insiders have been snapping up shares. If you are too, then click on this link right now to take a (free) peek at our list of reported insider transactions.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

