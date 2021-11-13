CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) insiders who sold earlier this year missed the bus as stock gained 11% last week

While it’s been a great week for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) shareholders after stock gained 11%, company insiders might have missed out on those gains after selling stock earlier this year. The return on their investment would have been much higher had they held on to their stock.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CRA International

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Lead Director, William Concannon, sold US$164k worth of shares at a price of US$82.00 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$103. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 8.1% of William Concannon's stake. William Concannon was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:CRAI Insider Trading Volume November 13th 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that CRA International insiders own 3.6% of the company, worth about US$28m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At CRA International Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded CRA International shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of CRA International insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in CRA International, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

