CRA International, Inc. Just Recorded A 74% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both coming in strong. Revenues were 14% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$147m, while EPS were US$1.34 beating analyst models by 74%. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on CRA International after the latest results. NasdaqGS:CRAI Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

After the latest results, the three analysts covering CRA International are now predicting revenues of US$561.4m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a meaningful 10% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to bounce 36% to US$4.27. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$540.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.64 in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a nice increase in earnings per share in particular.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 17% to US$105per share. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values CRA International at US$108 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$101. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting CRA International's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 14% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 11% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.5% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that CRA International is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards CRA International following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on CRA International. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for CRA International going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for CRA International you should know about.

