CRA International Inc. Profit Retreats In Q1

(RTTNews) - CRA International Inc. (CRAI) announced earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $11.13 million, or $1.69 per share. This compares with $18.00 million, or $2.62 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CRA International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $13.09 million or $1.99 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.5% to $200.97 million from $181.85 million last year.

CRA International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $11.13 Mln. vs. $18.00 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.69 vs. $2.62 last year. -Revenue: $200.97 Mln vs. $181.85 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 785 M To $ 805 M

For the full year 2026, the company now expects adjusted EBITDA of 12.0% - 13.0%

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