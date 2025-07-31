CRA International Inc. Announces Increase In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - CRA International Inc. (CRAI) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $12.12 million, or $1.79 per share. This compares with $6.54 million, or $0.94 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CRA International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $12.72 million or $1.88 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.0% to $186.87 million from $171.44 million last year.

CRA International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $12.12 Mln. vs. $6.54 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.79 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue: $186.87 Mln vs. $171.44 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $730 - $745 Mln

