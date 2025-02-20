CRA INTERNATIONAL Earnings Results: $CRAI Reports Quarterly Earnings

CRA INTERNATIONAL ($CRAI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $2.03 per share, beating estimates of $1.65 by $0.38. The company also reported revenue of $176,440,000, beating estimates of $170,147,903 by $6,292,097.

CRA INTERNATIONAL Insider Trading Activity

CRA INTERNATIONAL insiders have traded $CRAI stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL A MALEH (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $1,436,653 .

. JONATHAN D YELLIN (EVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,250 shares for an estimated $250,223.

CRA INTERNATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of CRA INTERNATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CRA INTERNATIONAL Government Contracts

We have seen $8,495,862 of award payments to $CRAI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

