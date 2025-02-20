CRA INTERNATIONAL Earnings Results: $CRAI Reports Quarterly Earnings

CRA INTERNATIONAL ($CRAI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $2.03 per share, beating estimates of $1.65 by $0.38. The company also reported revenue of $176,440,000, beating estimates of $170,147,903 by $6,292,097.
CRA INTERNATIONAL Insider Trading Activity
CRA INTERNATIONAL insiders have traded $CRAI stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL A MALEH (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $1,436,653.
- JONATHAN D YELLIN (EVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,250 shares for an estimated $250,223.
CRA INTERNATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of CRA INTERNATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIL LTD removed 239,705 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $42,025,080
- EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 95,050 shares (+178.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $16,664,166
- PERTENTO PARTNERS LLP removed 79,436 shares (-22.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,870,419
- UNITED CAPITAL FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added 50,154 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,388,828
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 48,837 shares (+98.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,142,286
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 32,035 shares (-44.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,996,952
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 24,648 shares (+12.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,614,105
CRA INTERNATIONAL Government Contracts
We have seen $8,495,862 of award payments to $CRAI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- EXPERT WITNESS SERVICES: $1,575,875
- EXPERT SUPPORT SERVICES: $1,500,000
- EXPERT WITNESS SERVICES: $1,195,116
- EXPERT WITNESS: $841,600
- GPI HEALTHCARE/MEDICAL ENGINEERING TECHNICAL SPECIALIST: $751,842
