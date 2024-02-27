CRA International (CRAI) to Post Q4 Earnings: What to Expect?

CRA International, Inc. CRAI is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 29, before market open.

CRAI has an unimpressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in only one of the preceding four quarters and missing in the other three, the average miss being 7.74%.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s top line is pegged at $149.5 million, suggesting a 3.1% rise from the year-ago actual. Improvement is likely to have been driven by growth in Forensic Services and Life Sciences, international operations, and management consulting services.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $1.1, indicating a 7.6% decline from the fourth-quarter 2022 reported figure. The bottom line is expected to have been negatively impacted by a weak margin performance.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CRAI this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

CRAI has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 5 (Strong Sell).

Recent Earnings Snapshot

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector that have reported their fourth-quarter 2023 results.

S&P Global Inc. SPGI reported mixed fourth-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues beat the same.

SPGI’s adjusted EPS of $3.13 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6% but increased 23.2% year over year. Revenues of $3.2 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.5% and increased 7.3% year over year, driven by a strong segmental performance.

IQVIA Holdings Analytics Inc. IQV reported mixed fourth-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

IQV’s adjusted earnings (excluding 11 cents from non-recurring items) were $2.65 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.1% and increasing 4.3% from the year-ago reported figure. Total revenues of $3.87 billion beat the consensus estimate by 2.2% and increased 3.5% from the year-ago reported figure.

Charles River Associates (CRAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

