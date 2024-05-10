CRA International (CRAI) Shares Rise 7% Since Q1 Earnings Beat

CRA International, Inc. CRAI reported impressive first-quarter 2024 results, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both counts. The better-than-expected results impressed investors as the stock has gained 6.6% since the earnings release on May 2.

CRAI’s adjusted EPS came in at $1.96, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 41% and increased 51.9% year over year. Revenues of $171.8 million beat the consensus mark by 6.9% and increased 12.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Other Quarterly Details

The company delivered 73% utilization while headcount was up by 2.6% year over year. Non-GAAP EBITDA increased 34.4% year over year to $22.4 million, topping our estimate of $17.2 million. Non-GAAP EBITDA margin increased 210 basis points year over year to 13%, beating our estimated margin of 10.9%.

The company exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalents balance of $37.1 million compared with $45.6 million witnessed at the end of the prior quarter. It used $63.1 million of cash from operating activities, and capex was $0.7 million. In the quarter, Charles River paid out $3.1 million in dividends.

2024 Guidance

Charles River anticipates revenues between $645 million and $675 million, the midpoint ($660 million) of which is higher than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $658.9 million. Non-GAAP EBITDA margin is expected in the range of 10.8-11.5%.

Currently, Charles River carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Earnings Snapshots of Some Service Providers

Omnicom OMC reported impressive first-quarter 2024 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

OMC’s earnings of $1.67 per share beat the consensus estimate by 9.9% and increased 7.1% year over year. Total revenues of $3.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.6% and increased 5.4% year over year.

Equifax EFX reported mixed first-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same.

EFX’s adjusted earnings were $1.5 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2% and up 4.9% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.4 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but increased 6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

ManpowerGroup MAN reported mixed first-quarter 2024 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same.

Quarterly adjusted earnings of 94 cents per share surpassed the consensus mark by 4.4% but declined 41.6% year over year. Revenues of $4.4 billion lagged the consensus mark by 0.6% and fell 7% year over year.

