CRA International (CRAI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CRA International Inc (Symbol: CRAI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $185.71, changing hands as low as $177.00 per share. CRA International Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRAI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRAI's low point in its 52 week range is $152.57 per share, with $214.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $182.18.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.