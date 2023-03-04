CRA International (CRAI) Declares $0.36 Dividend

CRA International said on March 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share ($1.44 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.31 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 24, 2023.

At the current share price of $110.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.30%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.62%, the lowest has been 0.93%, and the highest has been 3.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.44 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.73 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.57%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.41% Upside

As of March 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for CRA International is $140.76. The forecasts range from a low of $131.30 to a high of $153.30. The average price target represents an increase of 27.41% from its latest reported closing price of $110.48.

The projected annual revenue for CRA International is $632MM, an increase of 7.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 369 funds or institutions reporting positions in CRA International. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 5.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRAI is 0.15%, an increase of 26.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.47% to 7,061K shares. The put/call ratio of CRAI is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 312K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing an increase of 82.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRAI by 99.62% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 288K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 293K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRAI by 31.12% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 286K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 278K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 338K shares, representing a decrease of 21.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRAI by 9.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 211K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 207K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRAI by 29.57% over the last quarter.

CRA International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Charles River Associates® is a leading global consulting firm specializing in economic, financial, and management consulting services. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.