CRA International (CRAI) Crossed Above the 50-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

From a technical perspective, CRA International (CRAI) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. CRAI recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average, which is one of three major moving averages, is widely used by traders and analysts to establish support and resistance levels for a range of securities. Because it's the first sign of an up or down trend, the 50-day is considered to be more important.

Over the past four weeks, CRAI has gained 9.5%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Looking at CRAI's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 3 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch CRAI for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

