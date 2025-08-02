CRA (CRAI) Q2 Revenue Up 9%

Key Points Record revenue (GAAP) reached $186.9 million for Q2 FY2025, up 9.0% year over year and above expectations.

Net income (GAAP) jumped 85.4% year over year to $12.1 million for Q2 FY2025, while non-GAAP EPS was $1.88. Both non-GAAP EPS and GAAP revenue exceeded analyst estimates.

The company increased full-year FY2025 revenue and non-GAAP EBITDA margin guidance. The dividend was raised to $0.49 per share.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Cra International (NASDAQ:CRAI), the global consulting firm known for economic, financial, and management advisory, released its Q2 FY2025 earnings on July 31, 2025. The main highlights were a record GAAP revenue figure of $186.9 million and a non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.88, Both non-GAAP EPS and GAAP revenue surpassed Wall Street projections. Analysts had expected $180.4 million in GAAP revenue and $1.88 in non-GAAP earnings per share. Net income (GAAP) increased 85.4% year over year to $12.1 million, driven by robust demand across several key practices. Overall, the quarter marked outperformance on both the top and bottom lines, though cash flow and headcount trends suggest areas for continued monitoring.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change Revenue (GAAP) $186.9 million $180.4 million $171.4 million 9.0% EPS (Non-GAAP) $1.88 $1.84 $1.83 N/A Net Income (GAAP) $12.1 million $6.5 million 86.2% Non-GAAP EBITDA $23.3 million $22.3 million 4.5% Non-GAAP Net Income $12.7 million $12.7 million 0.0%

Business Overview and Key Drivers

Cra International provides consulting services focused on economics, finance, and management to clients engaged in complex legal, regulatory, and business matters. Its expertise covers areas such as antitrust analysis, energy, intellectual property, and labor matters. The company's reputation is built on delivering authoritative advice, often involving complicated litigation or regulatory decisions that require in-depth economic analysis.

Recently, the firm has targeted several key factors to drive long-term growth. Among these, a strong repeat client base and a reputation for sophisticated analysis stand out. Its team is highly educated—about three-quarters of senior consultants hold advanced degrees—enabling adaptability across industries and geographies. Diversified service offerings and broad international reach also help insulate the business from shifts in any single market. The company remains focused on maintaining access to leading academic and industry experts to deliver added value for complex projects.

Quarter Highlights: Financial and Operating Performance

The quarter was shaped by both strong client demand and notable operational trends. Revenue (GAAP) climbed to a historical high, up 9.0% from the prior-year period. This increase was spread across several service lines. In particular, the Antitrust & Competition Economics practice, which focuses on advising clients involved in government investigations and merger reviews, logged double-digit revenue growth. The Energy practice, which provides strategy and risk services to utilities and infrastructure clients, also posted robust gains as companies sought support for tasks such as data center planning and manufacturing onshoring.

The Intellectual Property consulting group, which handles patent litigation and economic damages analysis, recorded strong double-digit year-over-year revenue growth. Similarly, Labor & Employment consulting saw expansion, reflecting active legal and regulatory markets. From a geographic perspective, North American revenue increased 9.4%, and international operations grew 7.0%, showing broad-based global strength.

Profitability, while up in absolute terms, showed a more complex picture. Net income (GAAP) rose sharply to $12.1 million, compared to $6.5 million in Q2 FY2024, driven in part by improvements in the cost of services as a percentage of revenue—from 73.1% to 68.8%—compared to the prior year (GAAP). Operating margin (GAAP) rose to 10.6%, up from 6.6% in Q2 FY2024. Despite these gains, non-GAAP net income was almost flat, and non-GAAP EBITDA margin narrowed by 0.6 percentage points, ending at 12.4%. This contraction partly reflects a lack of nonrecurring restructuring adjustments that had boosted Q2 FY2024 non-GAAP results.

The company also returned significant capital to shareholders, distributing $46.6 million. This included $43.2 million in share repurchases and $3.4 million in dividends. A new quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share was announced on July 31, 2025. Cash flow, however, remained a concern. Net cash used in operating activities (GAAP) reached $(74.1) million for 9M FY2025, with the company attributing much of this outflow to working capital needs like bonus payments and increased accounts receivable.

Looking Ahead: Outlook and Areas to Watch

Management raised its outlook for FY2025, increasing revenue guidance to a range of $730 million to $745 million and non-GAAP EBITDA margin guidance to a range of 12.3% to 13.0%, following the strong first half. It now expects full-year constant currency revenue between $730 million and $745 million, up from the prior range of $715 million to $735 million. The forecast for non-GAAP EBITDA margin was also boosted at the low end, now set at 12.3% to 13.0%, reflecting both current results and expectations of a favorable 14-week fourth quarter. Leadership noted ongoing global economic and political uncertainty as a reason for continued caution, despite the raised guidance.

Key issues for future quarters include headcount trends and cash flow generation. Consultant numbers declined 3.2% year over year, even as utilization—the share of hours each consultant works on client projects—remained high at 76%. Management described this reduction as part of ongoing efforts to optimize the staff mix for client demand, but signaled that further growth will eventually require expanding the consultant base. The quarterly dividend was set at $0.49 per share.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,036%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cra International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.