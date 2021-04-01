CRA (CRAI) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Shares of Charles River Associates (CRAI) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 26.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $75.47 in the previous session. Charles River Associates has gained 46.6% since the start of the year compared to the 0.4% move for the Zacks Business Services sector and the 7.7% return for the Zacks Consulting Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on March 4, 2021, CRA reported EPS of $0.95 versus consensus estimate of $0.68 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 7.13%.

For the current fiscal year, CRA is expected to post earnings of $3.58 per share on $540.46 million in revenues. This represents a 6.87% change in EPS on a 6.31% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $3.99 per share on $576.08 million in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 11.36% and 6.59%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

CRA may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

CRA has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 20.8X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 11.3X versus its peer group's average of 17.6X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.6. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, CRA currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if CRA meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though CRA shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does CRA Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of CRA have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? Some of its industry peers are also impressive, including The Hackett Group (HCKT), Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification (BVRDF), and Stantec (STN), all of which currently have a Zacks Rank of at least #2 and a VGM Score of at least B, making them well-rounded choices.

The Zacks Industry Rank is in the top 24% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for CRA, even beyond its own solid fundamental situation.

