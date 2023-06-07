CR vs. EPOKY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in Manufacturing - General Industrial stocks are likely familiar with Crane (CR) and Epiroc Aktiebolag Unsponsored ADR (EPOKY). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Right now, both Crane and Epiroc Aktiebolag Unsponsored ADR are sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook since the Zacks Rank favors companies that have witnessed positive analyst estimate revisions. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

CR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 20.49, while EPOKY has a forward P/E of 25.27. We also note that CR has a PEG ratio of 2.75. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. EPOKY currently has a PEG ratio of 4.50.

Another notable valuation metric for CR is its P/B ratio of 2.83. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, EPOKY has a P/B of 7.69.

Based on these metrics and many more, CR holds a Value grade of B, while EPOKY has a Value grade of D.

Both CR and EPOKY are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that CR is the superior value option right now.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Crane Company (CR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Epiroc Aktiebolag Unsponsored ADR (EPOKY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.