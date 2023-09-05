CR or EPOKY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Manufacturing - General Industrial sector might want to consider either Crane (CR) or Epiroc Aktiebolag Unsponsored ADR (EPOKY). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Crane has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Epiroc Aktiebolag Unsponsored ADR has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that CR has an improving earnings outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

CR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 22.50, while EPOKY has a forward P/E of 24.74. We also note that CR has a PEG ratio of 3.02. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. EPOKY currently has a PEG ratio of 4.16.

Another notable valuation metric for CR is its P/B ratio of 4.17. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, EPOKY has a P/B of 6.91.

These metrics, and several others, help CR earn a Value grade of B, while EPOKY has been given a Value grade of D.

CR stands above EPOKY thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that CR is the superior value option right now.

