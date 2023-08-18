CR or EPOKY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Manufacturing - General Industrial sector have probably already heard of Crane (CR) and Epiroc Aktiebolag Unsponsored ADR (EPOKY). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Currently, both Crane and Epiroc Aktiebolag Unsponsored ADR are holding a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

CR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 21.41, while EPOKY has a forward P/E of 22.50. We also note that CR has a PEG ratio of 2.87. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. EPOKY currently has a PEG ratio of 3.78.

Another notable valuation metric for CR is its P/B ratio of 3.96. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, EPOKY has a P/B of 6.70.

Based on these metrics and many more, CR holds a Value grade of B, while EPOKY has a Value grade of F.

Both CR and EPOKY are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that CR is the superior value option right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.