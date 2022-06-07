CR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Crane Holdings Co (Symbol: CR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $100.24, changing hands as high as $100.36 per share. Crane Holdings Co shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CR's low point in its 52 week range is $84.68 per share, with $114.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.52.

