CR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Crane Co (Symbol: CR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $156.83, changing hands as low as $155.56 per share. Crane Co shares are currently trading down about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CR's low point in its 52 week range is $122.50 per share, with $188.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $156.79.

