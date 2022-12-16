CR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Crane Holdings Co (Symbol: CR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $97.88, changing hands as low as $96.83 per share. Crane Holdings Co shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CR's low point in its 52 week range is $82.14 per share, with $114.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $97.25.

