CQQQ Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Invesco China Technology ETF (Symbol: CQQQ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $81.11, changing hands as high as $81.34 per share. Invesco China Technology shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CQQQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CQQQ's low point in its 52 week range is $52.86 per share, with $108.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.09.

