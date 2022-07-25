CQP Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Cheniere Energy Partners L P (Symbol: CQP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.82, changing hands as high as $48.52 per share. Cheniere Energy Partners L P shares are currently trading up about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CQP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CQP's low point in its 52 week range is $38 per share, with $61.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.66.

