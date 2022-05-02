CQP Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/4/22

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/4/22, Cheniere Energy Partners L P (Symbol: CQP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.05, payable on 5/13/22. As a percentage of CQP's recent stock price of $52.78, this dividend works out to approximately 1.99%, so look for shares of Cheniere Energy Partners L P to trade 1.99% lower — all else being equal — when CQP shares open for trading on 5/4/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CQP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.96% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CQP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CQP's low point in its 52 week range is $38 per share, with $61.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.78.

In Monday trading, Cheniere Energy Partners L P shares are currently down about 1.8% on the day.

