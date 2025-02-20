$CQP Earnings Results: $CQP Reports Quarterly Earnings

$CQP ($CQP) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $1.05 per share, missing estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $2,460,000,000, beating estimates of $2,366,683,843 by $93,316,157.
$CQP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $CQP stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALPS ADVISORS INC added 551,642 shares (+7.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,303,223
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 161,213 shares (-21.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,563,634
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 122,956 shares (+5.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,531,422
- ENERGY INCOME PARTNERS, LLC removed 121,196 shares (-8.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,437,931
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 109,844 shares (-9.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,834,913
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 80,127 shares (-13.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,256,346
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 73,625 shares (-57.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,910,960
