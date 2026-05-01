CPT Q1 FFO Beats Estimates Despite Lower Property Revenues

Camden Property Trust CPT reported first-quarter 2026 core funds from operations (FFO) per share of $1.70, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 by 1.8%. Core FFO dipped 1.2% year over year from $1.72.



Property revenues were $388.8 million, down 0.5% year over year and modestly below the consensus estimate of $390.7 million (a -0.5% surprise). Same-property occupancy averaged 95.1% for the quarter.

Camden's Same-Property Fundamentals Stay Pressured

Operating trends continued to show modest top-line traction and cost pressure. Same-property revenues rose 0.2% year over year, while same-property expenses increased 1.9%, resulting in a 0.7% decline in same-property net operating income (NOI).



Leasing spreads remained soft on new move-ins, while renewals provided partial support. Effective new lease rates were down 5.2% versus expiring leases, and effective renewal rates increased 2.9%, leading to effective blended lease rates of negative 1.4% for the quarter.

CPT's Development and Transaction Activity Remain Active

Leasing continued at Camden Village District in Raleigh, NC, where construction is complete, and the community was 72% leased as of April 29, 2026. Beyond that, the company had three communities under construction totaling 1,162 apartment homes at an estimated total cost of $492.0 million.



Transaction activity extended beyond development. During the quarter, Camden began marketing 11 operating communities in California for sale and disposed of Camden Valley Park, a 516-home community in Irving, TX, for about $77.0 million. Subsequent to quarter-end, the company acquired Camden Alpharetta (269 homes) and Camden at Lake Nona (288 homes) for a combined $171.3 million.

Camden Details Funding Position, Highlights Buybacks

CPT ended the quarter with approximately $881.9 million of liquidity, comprising $40.7 million of cash and cash equivalents and $841.2 million of availability under its unsecured credit facility and commercial paper program. It also had about $176.6 million left to fund within its wholly owned development pipeline.



Leverage increased, with net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDAre at 4.7X compared with 4.1X a year earlier. Interest expense climbed to $37.4 million from $33.8 million in the prior-year quarter. CPT also issued $600 million of senior unsecured notes due 2036 during the quarter and extended the maturity of its $1.2 billion revolving credit facility to March 2030.



Camden continued to lean on share repurchases. During the quarter, it repurchased 2.63 million shares at an average price of $105.88 per share for a total of $278.8 million. Repurchases remained active after quarter-end, with 1.43 million shares bought back at an average price of $100.78 for $144.1 million. So far in the year, the company has repurchased 4.06 million shares for $422.9 million and has $297.8 million remaining under its stock repurchase program.

CPT Updates Guidance, Maintains Same-Property Assumptions

For second-quarter 2026, Camden guided core FFO per share in the band of $1.65-$1.69. The Zacks Consensus Estimate presently stands at $1.66.



For full-year 2026, core FFO per share guidance remained in the $6.60-$6.90 range. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.74 lies within the guided range.



CPT maintained its same-property growth assumptions. Full-year same-property revenue growth is expected to range from a decline of 0.25% to an increase of 1.75%, while expenses are projected to rise 2.25% to 3.75%. Same-property NOI is forecast between a 2.50% decline and a 1.50% increase.



Camden recorded a $53.0 million litigation settlement-related charge in the quarter after signing a post-quarter term sheet, but said that the settlement payments will not affect its 2026 core FFO or core AFFO. As such, the company noted that its 2026 core FFO guidance excludes roughly 65 cents per share of non-core charges for legal costs and settlements and expensed transaction pursuit costs.

CPT's Zacks Rank

Camden currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Camden Property Trust Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Camden Property Trust price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Camden Property Trust Quote

Performance of Other Residential REITs

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. AVB reported first-quarter 2026 core FFO per share of $2.83, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.80 by 1.1%. Total revenues came in at $770.3 million, up 3.3% year over year and essentially in line with the consensus mark of $770.6 million.



AvalonBay’s same-store economic occupancy held at 96.1%, underscoring steady demand heading into the peak leasing season. The quarter benefited from incremental development NOI and commercial NOI. However, higher interest expenses undermined the performance of AvalonBay to an extent.



Equity Residential EQR reported first-quarter 2026 normalized FFO of 99 cents per share, up 4.2% year over year and ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 95 cents by 4.2%. Rental income grew 2.5% year over year to $779.8 million but came in 0.3% below the consensus mark of $782.6 million.



Equity Residential’s operating fundamentals were supported by steady occupancy and improving coastal-market momentum. Same-store performance remained strong, with revenue growth outpacing prior-quarter momentum and occupancy staying firm. Equity Residential’s management emphasized strength in San Francisco and New York, citing solid demand from higher-earning renters and moderating new supply across its markets.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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