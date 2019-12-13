CPT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Camden Property Trust (Symbol: CPT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $106.40, changing hands as low as $104.72 per share. Camden Property Trust shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CPT's low point in its 52 week range is $83.67 per share, with $116.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $104.96.

