CPSI vs. OMCL: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Medical Info Systems stocks are likely familiar with Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) and Omnicell (OMCL). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Computer Programs and Systems has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Omnicell has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This means that CPSI's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

CPSI currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.58, while OMCL has a forward P/E of 37.80. We also note that CPSI has a PEG ratio of 0.96. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. OMCL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.36.

Another notable valuation metric for CPSI is its P/B ratio of 1.90. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, OMCL has a P/B of 6.23.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to CPSI's Value grade of A and OMCL's Value grade of C.

CPSI stands above OMCL thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that CPSI is the superior value option right now.

