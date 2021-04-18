CPSC Urges People With Children To Stop Using Peloton Treadmill

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said people should stop using Peloton Interactive's treadmills "Peloton Tread+" if small children or pets are around.

The urgent warning comes less than a month after the exercise equipment maker itself released news of a child's death by a Peloton Tread+ and CPSC's announcement of an investigation into that incident.

The Safety agency said it is continuing to investigate all known incidents of injury or death related to the Peloton Tread+.

The Safety agency also noted that it is aware of 39 incidents including one death. It believes the Peloton Tread+ poses serious risks to children for abrasions, fractures, and death. In light of multiple reports of children becoming entrapped, pinned, and pulled under the rear roller of the product, CPSC urges people with children at home to stop using the product immediately.

As part of the warning, the commission released a video of an incident in which a child was pulled under the treadmill while playing with a ball before freeing himself.

The commission said it believes that at least one incident occurred while a parent was running on the treadmill, suggesting that the hazard cannot be avoided simply by locking the device when not in use. Reports of a pet and objects being sucked beneath the Tread+ also suggest possible harm to the user if the user loses balance as a result.

Meanwhile, Peloton called the CPSC's statement is "inaccurate and misleading". There is no reason to stop using the Tread+, as long as all warnings and safety instructions are followed. Children under 16 should never use the Tread+, and Members should keep children, pets, and objects away from the Tread+ at all times.

Peloton said it invited the CPSC to make a joint announcement about the danger of not following the warnings and safety instructions provided with the Tread+, and the company asked to meet directly with the CPSC.

The exercise equipment maker alleged that the CPSC has unfairly characterized Peloton's efforts to collaborate and to correct inaccuracies in CPSC's press release as an attempt to delay.

Peloton said it is disappointed that, despite its offers of collaboration, and despite the fact that the Tread+ complies with all applicable safety standards, CPSC was unwilling to engage in any meaningful discussions with Peloton before issuing its inaccurate and misleading press release.

