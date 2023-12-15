CPSC Recalls: Vehicles, Air Fryers, Grills, Bunk Beds, Saddles

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission or CPSC has announced recalls including vehicles, air fryers, grills, bunk beds, and saddles, among others, for various reasons.

The recall involves Polaris Industries Inc.'s RZR 200 Youth as well as Ranger XP Kinetic recreational off-road vehicles, Kubota Tractor Corp.'s utility vehicles, BRP US' side-by-side vehicles, Empower Brands LLC's' Power XL Dual Basket air fryers, Traeger Pellet Grills' flat top propane grills, Weatherbeeta USA's Collegiate horse-riding saddles, as well as Room & Board Inc.'s Griffin Duo Bunk Beds.

In most of the recalls, consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled product, and contact the respective firm for either a free repair, replacement or refund, depending on each product.

Polaris Vehicles

Polaris has recalled about 19,000 RZR 200 Youth Recreational Off-Road Vehicles or ROVs in the United States and around 950 in Canada. The steering system can lock up while in use, posing a crash hazard and risk of serious injury to children.

The affected Model Year 2021-2024 RZR 200 Youth ROVs were sold in blue, gray and white colors. The vehicles, manufactured in China, were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from May 2021 through September 2023 for between $6,300 and $7,500.

The recall was initiated after Polaris received 32 reports of the steering system locking, including two reports of crashes and two reports of rollover/tip over. There were reports of two injuries involving abrasions.

Further, Polaris called back about About 2,000 units of Ranger XP Kinetic ROVs in the U.S., and about 175 in Canada citing crash hazard due to issues with throttle.

The recalled Model Year 2023-2024 Ranger XP Kinetic ROVs were sold in camouflage and white colors. They were manufactured domestically and sold at authorized Polaris dealers nationwide from April 2023 through September 2023 for between $25,000 and $37,500.

The recall was initiated after the firm received eight reports of loss of throttle response. However, no injuries have been reported to date.

Kubota vehicles

Kubota Tractor's recall involves Utility Vehicles with model number RTV-XG850, known as the "Sidekick", citing crash and collision hazards, due to issues with steering shaft/steering system. However, no incidents have been reported to date.

About 3,170 units were sold in the U.S., and about 119 units were sold in Canada. The vehicles were manufactured domestically, and sold at authorized Kubota dealers nationwide from March 2023 through September 2023 for between $14,500 and $18,200.

BRP US Vehicles

Citing injury risk due to incorrect maintenance instructions, BRP US has called back Model Year 2022 and 2023 Can-Am Commander series, Defender series, Maverick Trail series equipped with an HD7 or 700 engines side-by-side vehicles. The vehicles were sold in various colors.

About 14,555 units were sold in the U.S., and about 2,285 units were sold in Canada.

Manufactured in Mexico, the vehicles were sold at BRP Can-Am authorized dealersnationwide from October 2021 through October 2023 for between $13,000 and $36,000.

The firm has received one report of a clutch malfunction, while no injuries have been reported so far.

Empower Brands Air Fryers

Empower Brands has called back about 319,000 units of two models of Power XL Dual Basket air fryers citing burn risk, related to issued with plastic U-Channel connector. The firm has received 41 reports of the product breaking during use, including three reports of burns.

The PowerXL DUAF-10 and DUAF-005 Vortex Dual-Basket air fryers were sold in black or cinnamon colors.

Manufactured in China, the air fryers were sold at Target, Walmart, Kohls and other stores nationwide and online from August 2021 through October 2023 for between $60 and $190, depending on the model.

Traeger Pellet Grills

Traeger Pellet Grills has called back about 37,000 units of Traeger Flatrock Flat Top Grills powered by propane due to fire risk. The burner control knob can be incorrectly labeled, which can result in the grill being unintentionally left on, posing a fire hazard.

The firm has received 57 reports of flame adjustment knobs being incorrectly labeled. However, no fires or injuries have been reported.

The product is black in color and has a closeable lid with a silver handle

The affected products were manufactured in Vietnam and sold at Ace Hardware, The Home Depot and Scheel's stores nationwide and online from February 2023 through October 2023 for about $900.

Weatherbeeta horse-riding saddles

Weatherbeeta USA recalls about 2,300 units of Collegiate horse-riding saddles due to injury risk as the saddle's rivet or stirrup bar can break, causing the rider to fall. The firm has received 12 reports of saddle's rivet or stirrup bar breaking. One fall injury has been reported.

The recall involves nine models of Collegiate English horse-riding saddles: Degree Mono Event, Graduate Close Contact, Honour Close Contact, Integrity Mono Dressage, Lectern Dressage and Warwick Close Contact.

All Lectern saddles are included in the recall. For all other models, only saddles manufactured between March 2019 through July 2023 are included in the recall.

They were manufactured in India and sold at Dover Saddlery, Equss Now, Strafford Saddlery Shop, The Carousel Horse Tack and other stores nationwide and online from May 2019 through October 2023 for between $430 and $1,300, depending on the model.

Room & Board Bunk Beds

Room & Board is calling back about 500 units of Griffin Duo Bunk Beds citing risk of collapse, fall and injury due to brackets lacking set screws. Two incidents of the bunk bed collapsing have been reported. No injuries have been reported to date.

The bunk beds are made from cherry wood or maple wood. Manufactured in the U.S., the products were sold at company stores nationwide and online from May 2013 through May 2017 for between $2,000 and $2,200.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.