CPSC Recalls: Earmuffs, Racer Car Toys, Log Splitters And Cylinder Kits, Hampshire Cribs, Air Rifles

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission or CPSC has announced recalls including earmuffs, racer car toys, log splitters and cylinder kits, hampshire cribs, and air rifles, citing various reasons.

3M Co. has recalled Peltor X4 Series Earmuffs citing risk of overexposure to loud noise and sound, while Santa Monica, California -based JAKKS Pacific Inc. has called back children's Mario Kart Ride-On Racer Car Toys for crash hazard.

The recalls also include Oregon Tool Inc.'s Log Splitters and Cylinder Kits and Crosman Corp.'s Icon Air Rifles for injury hazards; and Crate & Barrel's Hampshire Cribs for fall risk.

In most of the recalls, consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled product, and contact the respective firm for either a free repair, replacement or refund, depending on each product.

3M Peltor X4 Series Earmuffs

Saint Paul, Minnesota-based 3M's recall involves about 40,000 units of earmuffs designed for noise reduction in industrial and occupational applications. In addition, about 6,700 units were sold in Canada.

They are black with green or orange accents and are over-the-head, behind-the-head, hard hat-attached, or full brim hard hat-attached.

The products, manufactured in Poland, were sold at industrial distributors nationwide and online at Amazon.com from May 2023 through June 2023 for between $16 and $26.

According to the agency, the recalled noise-reducing earmuffs can develop cracks in the colored portion of the plastic cups, posing a risk of overexposure to loud noise and sound.

However, no incidents have been reported so far related to the recalled products.

JAKKS Pacific Racer Car Toys

JAKKS Pacific called back about 17,500 units of certain battery-operated Mario Kart 24V Ride-on Racer cars with specific date codes of 1752VE01, 1782VE01, 1952VE01, 2242VE01, 2352VE01, 2852VE01, and 0583VE01. The vehicles are red, white and blue in color. Vehicles currently being sold are not involved in the recall.

The toys were made in China and sold online and in stores at Target, Walmart, Entertainment Earth, and Nebraska Furniture Mart and online at Amazon.com, Macy's and Game Stop from October 2022 through January 2024 for about $400.

If the acceleration pedal on the battery-operated ride-on toy becomes clogged with debris, it can stick after the user's foot is removed from the pedal, posing a crash hazard.

The recall was initiated after the firm received 65 reports of incidents of debris-clogged pedals sticking, of which 15 of the vehicles crashed into permanent structures with one minor injury, a chafed hand.

Oregon Tool Log Splitters and Cylinder Kits

Portland, Oregon-based Oregon Tool called back about 29,560 units of Oregon, PowerPro, Country Tuff, and Speeco branded log splitters and cylinder kits with various model numbers, brand names and sizes. In addition, about 4,690 units were sold in Canada.

The products were made in China and sold at Lowe's, Tractor Supply Company, and other stores nationwide and online from July 2020 through December 2023 for between $1,500 and $2,745.

As per the agency, the recalled log splitter's hydraulic cylinder rod can separate from the piston, preventing the wedge from retracting. Reengaging the rod to the piston can cause the rod and wedge to move unexpectedly, posing injury hazards.

The recall was initiated after the company received seven reports of forward movement of the rod and attached splitting wedge at an unexpected increased speed. However, no injuries have been reported so far.

Crate & Barrel Hampshire Cribs

Northbrook, Illinois-based Euromarket Designs Inc., d/b/a Crate & Barrel has recalled about 3,200 units of Hampshire Cribs. In addition, about 120 units were sold in Canada.

The Hampshire cribs were sold in blush, olive, white, gray and natural brown colors. The impacted SKU numbers include 246898, 534758, 534987, 535020 and 405394.

They were made in China and sold online only at Crateandbarrel.com from June 2022 through November 2023 for between $600 and $800.

The mattress support pins can become loose and allow the mattress to fall, posing a fall hazard to children. The recall was initiated after the company received 12 reports of incidents of the mattress support pins becoming loose. However, no injuries have been reported so far.

Crosman Icon Air Rifles

Bloomfield, New York-based Crosman's recall includes about 2,500 units of Crosman Icon .177 and .22 Caliber Air Rifles. The rifles are PCP-Powered Bolt-Actioned air rifles with model numbers CPI77S and CPI22S.

The products were made in China and sold at Do It Best Hardware, True Value, Service star and Sportsman's Guide stores nationwide, or online at www.Crosman.com, www.pyramydair.com and www.Amazon.com from March 2022 through March 2024 for about $310.

According to the agency, an uncocked and loaded air rifle can discharge unexpectedly if jolted or dropped, posing an injury hazard.

The firm has received one report of an unintended discharge, but no injuries have been reported to date.

