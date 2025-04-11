CPSC Recalls: Fisher-Price Toys, OTC Cold Medicine, Youth ATVs, Baby Bath Seats, High Chairs

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Consumer Product safety Commission or CPSC has announced various recalls including Fisher-Price Stroller Toys and Tissue Box Toys, over-the-counter or OTC cold medicine, youth All-Terrain Vehicles or ATVs, baby bath seats, and high chair activity centers, among others.

Toy maker Fisher-Price Inc., owned by Mattel, Inc., recalled about 253,000 units of Brunch & Go Stroller Toys, as well as about 15,300 units of Tissue Box Toy Sold with SnugaPuppy Activity Centers, both citing risk of choking.

Further, Kramer Laboratories, a unit of Arcadia Consumer Healthcare, called back about 14,250 units of Safetussin Max Strength Multi-Symptom Cough, Cold and Flu Blister Packs citing risk of child poisoning; and Lil Pick Up Inc. recalled about 1,300 units of Youth ATVs due to risk of serious injury or death.

The recalls also include China-based Bebamour's about 1,350 units of Baby Bath Seats due to risk of serious injury or death to babies from drowning hazard, and Costway's about 1,400 units of Babyjoy Convertible high chair activity centers due to entrapment and serious injury hazards.

The agency has also announced the recalls of about 815 units of Jonas C's Long-Haul Portable ATV Fuel Containers Sold on Amazon.com; about 675 units of Modus Furniture International's Kentfield Dressers; as well as about 600 units of multifunctional Puzzle Crab Toys sold exclusively on Walmart.com by JinJiang Baimei.

In most of the recalls, consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled product, and contact the respective firm for either a free repair, replacement, or refund, depending on each product.

Fisher-Price Toys

Fisher-Price's first recall involves the Brunch & Go Stroller Toys with model number HGB85. About 4,500 units were sold in Canada. The toy features a pretend avocado toast and three attachments: a mirror tomato, a crinkle bacon and an egg teether.

Manufactured in China and Vietnam, the toys were sold at Hobby Lobby, Kohl's, Macy's, Marshalls, Nordstrom, Ross, TJMaxx and Walmart stores across the United States and online at Amazon.com from February 2022 through March 2025 for about $13 for the stroller toy.

The agency noted that the yolk of the toy egg can crack and create small parts, posing a choking hazard to young children.

The recall was initiated after Fisher-Price received five reports of the yolk of the toy egg cracking and breaking. In two reports, an infant had a small piece in their mouth. However, no injuries have been reported so far.

Fisher-Price's second recall involves the tissue box toy sold with the Fisher-Price 3-in-1 SnugaPuppy Activity Centers with model number HLV78. About 2,000 units were sold in Canada. The tissue box toy is white with red decorations and has "tissues" made of a sensory cloth with a black and white wiggly striped pattern on one side, and a yellow/green with raised spots pattern on the other.

The recalled products were made in China and sold at Walmart stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com and other websites from November 2022 through February 2025 for about $130.

The detachable tissue box toy can come apart, exposing the small support brackets, posing a choking hazard to young children. The company received one report of the tissue box toy coming apart and an infant placing the small support bracket in their mouth. No injuries have been reported.

In both recalls, consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled toy, and contact Fisher-Price to receive a free replacement toy.

Kramer OTC cold medicine

Kramer Laboratories' recall involves Safetussin Max Strength Multi-Symptom Cough, Cold and Flu 24 count caplet blister packs. They are labeled with "Safetussin," "Multi-Symptom," "Cough, Cold & Flu" and "Safe for adults with High Blood Pressure, Diabetes." They were sold in a blue, orange and red cardboard box with the drug facts label on the back.

Manufactured in India, the medicine was sold at HEB, Harris-Teeter and other regional grocery stores and independently owned pharmacies nationwide from July 2024 through March 2025 for about $11.

Accordong to the agency, the Safetussin OTC cold medicine contains acetaminophen, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. However, the packaging of the products is not child-resistant as a tablet can be pushed through the foil, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children. But, no incidents or injuries were reported so far.

Consumers are asked to immediately secure the product out of the sight and reach of children and contact Kramer for a full refund.

Lil Pick Up Youth ATVs

Lil Pick Up's recall involves the E-Bully Youth Electric 1000W ATVs sold under various brand names, including "Seangles" and "Offroad Mall", and model name "E-Bully". The ATVs were sold in blue, green, white, red and black colors.

The vehicles were made in China and sold at multiple online retailers including Amazon.com, Ebay.com, Seangles.com and other websites from September 2023 through October 2024 for about $1,000.

The recalled youth ATVs fail to comply with the requirements of the federal mandatory ATV safety standard. The handlebars pose a laceration hazard if the child rider's body or head impacts the handlebars at a high rate of speed.

In addition, the parking brakes fail to hold, posing a collision hazard. ATVs that fail to meet the mandatory safety requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death. No incidents were report to date.

Consumers are asked to contact Lil Pick Up for a free repair from an authorized repair shop.

Bebamour Baby Bath Seats

Bebamour's recall involves baby bath seats with model number "T186", sold only in green and come with four big suction cups and three bath toys. They are made of polypropylene and thermoplastic elastomer plastic material. There is a button in the middle of the handle of the front bar, which causes water to spray, and star designs on the seat.

The product was manufactured in China and sold online at Bebamour.com and Amazon.com from May 2024 through February 2025 for between $20 and $40.

The recalled bath seats violate the federal safety regulation for infant bath seats because the bath seat is unstable and can tip over while in use, and the leg openings are too wide, allowing a baby to slip out of the seat. This could result in serious injury or death to babies from drowning. However, no incidents or injuries have been reported to date.

Consumers can contact Bebamour for a full refund.

Costway High Chair Activity Centers

Fontana, California-based Costway's recall involves Babyjoy 6-in-1 Convertible High Chair Activity Centers. They were sold in beige with model BB5693YW, and gray with model BB5693GR. The high chair activity centers have a removable, adjustable tray, a removable seat cushion, adjustable-height legs and a mesh storage pocket. The seat padding in the stationary, swiveling, activity center mode is white with multicolored dots.

Manufactured in China, the impacted prosucts were sold online at Costway.com, Amazon.com and Target.com from November 2021 through June 2024 for between $115 and $200.

According to the agency, the recalled high chair activity centers violate the federal regulations for high chairs and stationary activity centers as it poses a deadly entrapment hazard because the leg openings in the seat of the stationary activity center are too wide and a child can become entrapped in it.

In addition, the tray can disengage and a child can fall, which is a violation of the federal regulation for high chairs, posing a serious injury hazard. No incidents were reported so far.

Consumers are urged to contact Costway for a full refund.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.