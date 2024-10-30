News & Insights

Stocks
CPSH

CPS Technologies receives $12M contract

October 30, 2024 — 05:25 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

CPS Technologies (CPSH) announced that it has received an award, valued at approximately $12M, from a customer to provide power module components and related solutions. This agreement, though cancelable by either party, enables both parties to continue discussions about future volume and price requirements while near-term production needs are met. Deliveries are scheduled to take place over a twelve-month period starting in the current month, with volumes that represent a significant increase over the prior four quarters. The components will be employed primarily in high-speed rail, wind turbines and EV/HEV applications. The client company is a multinational semiconductor manufacturer based overseas.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CPSH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CPSH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.