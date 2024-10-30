CPS Technologies receives $12M contract

CPS Technologies (CPSH) announced that it has received an award, valued at approximately $12M, from a customer to provide power module components and related solutions. This agreement, though cancelable by either party, enables both parties to continue discussions about future volume and price requirements while near-term production needs are met. Deliveries are scheduled to take place over a twelve-month period starting in the current month, with volumes that represent a significant increase over the prior four quarters. The components will be employed primarily in high-speed rail, wind turbines and EV/HEV applications. The client company is a multinational semiconductor manufacturer based overseas.

