Markets
CPSH

CPS Technologies Prices $9 Mln Public Offering At $3/shr; Shares Fall In Pre-market

October 07, 2025 — 08:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CPS Technologies Corp. (CPSH), a developing advanced materials solutions company, on Tuesday announced it priced its underwritten public offering of 3,000,000 shares of stock at $3.00 per share, for gross proceeds of about $9 million.

The offering is expected to close on or about October 8.

The company granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 shares at the same price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The company planned to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including working capital, capital expenditures, debt repayment or refinancing, and other investments.

In the pre-market trading, CPS Technologies is 16.2234% lesser at $3.1500 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CPSH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.