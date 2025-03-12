News & Insights

CPS Technologies Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results with Sequential Revenue Growth and New Contract Awards

March 12, 2025 — 05:50 pm EDT

CPS Technologies reported Q4 2024 revenue of $5.9 million, a decrease from last year, but a 40% sequential increase.

Quiver AI Summary

CPS Technologies Corporation announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, reporting revenue of $5.9 million, down from $6.7 million in the previous year, primarily due to the conclusion of its HybridTech Armor® contract with Kinetic Protection for the U.S. Navy. However, revenue increased significantly from the third quarter of 2024, bolstered by higher production rates and customer shipments. The company also reported a net loss of $1.0 million compared to a net income of $0.2 million in the same quarter last year. Key developments included securing three new Phase I SBIR contracts with the U.S. Army, valued at $250,000 each, focusing on advancements in military vehicle efficiency and artillery challenges, as well as a successful commercial sale of radiation shielding products. CPS plans to leverage its unique material capabilities to enhance its product offerings and strengthen its market position in 2025.

Potential Positives

  • Revenue rose 40% sequentially from the third quarter of 2024, indicating a strong recovery and increased production capacity.
  • The announcement of three new Phase I SBIR contracts funded by the U.S. Army highlights expanding government support and diversification of funding sources, valued at $250,000 each.
  • The first commercial sale of radiation shielding marks a significant expansion of the company's product offerings, indicating growth potential in new markets.

Potential Negatives

  • Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased to $5.9 million from $6.7 million in the prior-year period, indicating a decline in sales year-over-year.
  • The company reported a gross loss of $0.3 million, a significant decrease compared to a gross profit of $1.1 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting challenges in maintaining profitability.
  • Reported net loss of $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $0.2 million in the same period of 2023, highlighting a deterioration in financial performance.

FAQ

What were CPS Technologies' fourth quarter revenues for 2024?

The company's revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $5.9 million.

How does this revenue compare to the previous year?

This represents a decrease from $6.7 million in the prior-year period.

What new contracts did CPS Technologies announce recently?

CPS announced three Phase I SBIR contracts funded by the U.S. Army, each valued at $250,000.

What is the significance of the first commercial sale announced by CPS?

This sale marks the first successful expansion into radiation shielding products in many years.

What is CPS's outlook for 2025?

CPS is optimistic about future performance due to increased product demand and improvements in operations.

$CPSH Insider Trading Activity

$CPSH insiders have traded $CPSH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPSH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CHARLES KELLOGG JR GRIFFITH (CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $2,830 and 0 sales.

$CPSH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $CPSH stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



NORTON, Mass., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter ended December 28, 2024.




Fourth Quarter Summary




  • Revenue of $5.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 versus $6.7 million in the prior-year period, reflecting the previously-announced fulfillment of the Company’s HybridTech Armor

    ®

    contract with Kinetic Protection for the U.S. Navy; revenue rose significantly relative to the third quarter of 2024, due to higher production rates and associated customer shipments. In addition, fourth quarter revenue was slightly higher than first quarter revenue, demonstrating that the Company has fully replaced its armor contract with revenue from other products.




  • After the end of the quarter, the Company announced three Phase I SBIR contracts, raising the number of externally funded programs to six, including five SBIRs. All three new contracts are funded by the U.S. Army, with each valued at $250,000 over six months. Two of them address advanced challenges related to artillery, and the third aims to enhance fuel efficiency and extend the operational range of military vehicles using the Company’s Fiber Reinforced Aluminum (FRA).




  • The Company also recently announced its first commercial sale of radiation shielding, signifying the first new successful expansion of its product offerings in many years.



“As we enter 2025, we are achieving critical milestones as we execute our plan to leverage our unique materials capabilities and bring new products to market,” said Brian Mackey, President and CEO. “These efforts – led by our first commercial order for radiation shielding as well as Army SBIR funding in support of Fiber Reinforced Aluminum (FRA) – will expand our product portfolio into promising new areas, including vehicles, aircraft, munitions, and industrial applications. Our highly successful approach to externally funded research awards validates our ability to develop unique new offerings with critical material properties for demanding operating conditions.



“Revenue rose 40% sequentially from the third quarter, due in large measure to an added third shift and increased production capacity. With improved top-line performance in the fourth quarter versus earlier periods in fiscal 2024, as well as higher backlog, we are positioning the company for stronger results going forward. The increased demand for our core products, including our ongoing $13.3 million power module contract, bolsters our outlook for 2025. As revenue continues to rise and our operations improve, we are well on our way to being profitable once again. The future looks bright for CPS.”




Results of Operations



CPS reported revenue of $5.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 versus $6.7 million in the prior-year period, reflecting the end to the Company’s HybridTech Armor

®

contract with Kinetic Protection for the U.S. Navy. Gross loss was $0.3 million, or (4.6) percent of revenue, versus gross profit of $1.1 million, or 17.0 percent of revenue, in the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter, with the lower gross margin year-over-year largely due to lower volumes and reduced economies of scale, along with training and startup expenses related to the initiation of a third shift of operations.



Operating loss was $1.3 million in the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter compared with operating profit of $0.1 million in the prior-year period. Reported net loss was $1.0 million, or $(0.07) per diluted share, versus net income of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the quarter ended December 30, 2023.




Conference Call



The Company will be hosting its fourth quarter 2024earnings calltomorrow, March 13, 2024, at 9:00am Eastern. Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial the following:


Call in Number: 1-800-346-2923


Participant Passcode: 785874



The Company encourages those who wish to participate to call in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time to ensure the operator can connect all participants.




About CPS



CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance materials solutions for its customers. The company’s products and intellectual property address critical needs in a variety of applications, including electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, Navy ships, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure and others. CPS hermetic packages can be found in many Aerospace and Satellite applications. CPS’ armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at very light weight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting our customers in building solutions for the transition to clean energy.




Safe Harbor



Statements made in this document that are not historical facts or which apply prospectively, including those relating to 2025 financial results, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of terms and phrases such as “will,” “intends,” “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates” and similar expressions. Investors should not rely on forward looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectation. Additional information concerning risk factors is contained from time to time in the company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this release. Subsequent events or circumstances occurring after such date may render these statements incomplete or out of date. The company expressly disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in this release.



CPS Technologies Corporation


111 South Worcester Street


Norton, MA 02766




www.cpstechnologysolutions.com




Investor Relations:


Chris Witty


646-438-9385




cwitty@darrowir.com
























































































































































































































































































































































































































































CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION




Statements of Operations (Unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 28,


2024



December 30,


2023



December 28,


2024



December 30,


2023



















Revenues:
















Product sales
$
5,933,283


$
6,747,199


$
21,123,346


$
27,550,646


Total revenues
$
5,933,283


$
6,747,199


$
21,123,346


$
27,550,646



















Cost of product sales

6,204,808



5,598,616



21,241,984



20,725,237


Gross Profit (Loss)

(271,525
)


1,148,583



(118,638
)


6,825,409



















Selling, general, and


administrative expense

1,047,459



1,004,948



4,262,290



5,126,046


Income (Loss) from


operations

(1,318,984
)


143,635



(4,380,928
)


1,699,363




































Interest/Other income


(expense)

45,134



80,823



286,979



253,018


Net income (Loss) before


income tax

(1,273,850
)


224,458



(4,093,949
)


1,952,381



















Income tax provision


(benefit)

(278,697
)


84,948



(958,500
)


582,085


Net income
$
(995,153
)

$
139,510


$
(3,135,449
)

$
1,370,296



















Wtd. Avg. basic common


shares outstanding - diluted

14,525,960



14,617,473





14,522,513



14,628,811



















Net income per


basic common share
$
(0.07
)

$
0.01


$
(0.22
)

$
0.09





































































































































































































































































CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORP.




Balance Sheets (Unaudited)




December 28,


2024



December 30,


2023


ASSETS

















Current assets:








Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,280,687


$
8,813,626


Marketable securities, at fair value

1,031,001







Accounts receivable-trade, net

4,858,208



4,389,155


Accounts receivable-other

177,068



83,191


Inventories

4,331,066



4,581,930


Prepaid expenses and other current assets

480,986



276,349


Total current assets

14,159,016



18,144,251


Property and equipment:








Production equipment

10,382,379



11,271,982


Furniture and office equipment

891,921



952,883


Leasehold improvements

997,830



985,649


Total cost

12,272,130



13,210,514


Accumulated depreciation and amortization

(10,377,756
)


(11,936,004
)

Construction in progress

108,874



281,629


Net property and equipment

2,003,248



1,556,139


Right-of-use lease asset

186,000



332,000


Deferred taxes, net

2,528,682



1,569,726


Total assets
$
18,876,946


$
21,602,116


















































































































































































































































































































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY








Current liabilities:








Notes payable, current portion
$
8,130


$
46,797


Accounts payable

3,053,712



2,535,086


Accrued expenses

913,279



1,075,137


Deferred revenue

172,429



251,755


Lease liability, current portion

160,000



160,000











Total current liabilities

4,307,550



4,068,775











Notes payable less current portion

-



8,090


Deferred revenue – long term

31,277



31,277


Long term lease liability

26,000



172,000











Total liabilities

4,364,827



4,280,142


Commitments & Contingencies








Stockholders’ Equity:








Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 20,000,000 shares;


issued 14,661,487 and 14, 601,487 shares; outstanding 14,525,960


and 14, 519,215; at December 28, 2024 and December 30, 2023,


respectively

146,615



146,015


Preferred stock, no shares issued or outstanding










Additional paid-in capital

40,580,387



40,180,893


Accumulated other comprehensive income

15,500







Accumulated deficit

(25,890,245
)


(22,754,796
)

Less cost of 135,527 and 82,272 common shares repurchased at


December 28, 2024 and December 30, 2023, respectively

(340,138
)


(250,138
)










Total stockholders’ equity

14,512,119



17,321,974











Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
18,876,946


$
21,602,116






Stocks mentioned

CPSH

