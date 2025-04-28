CPS Technologies Corp. Schedules First Quarter 2025 Investor Conference Call for May 1, 2025

CPS Technologies Corp. schedules its Q1 2025 conference call for May 1, 2025, to discuss financial results.

CPS Technologies Corp. announced its first quarter 2025 investor conference call scheduled for May 1, 2025, at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time. President and CEO Brian Mackey and CFO Chuck Griffith will present the company's financial results for the quarter ending March 29, 2025. Interested participants can join the call by dialing 1-844-943-2942 with the participant passcode 970717. CPS is recognized for its innovative technology and manufacturing of high-performance energy management components that contribute to the electrification of various sectors, including electric vehicles, renewable energy, and aerospace, while emphasizing its commitment to innovation and clean energy solutions.

None

None

None

None

None

$CPSH Insider Trading Activity

$CPSH insiders have traded $CPSH stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPSH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN T MACKEY (President & CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $31,055 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. IVO JAMES CAVOLI purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $10,974

CHARLES KELLOGG JR GRIFFITH (CFO) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $1,400

$CPSH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $CPSH stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NORTON, Mass., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq:CPSH) today released instructions for its first quarter 2025 investor conference call which will be held on Thursday May 1, 2025 at 9:00 A.M. (Eastern). Brian Mackey, President and CEO and Chuck Griffith, Chief Financial Officer will discuss the Company’s financial results for the quarter ended March 29, 2025.





Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial:





1-844-943-2942





Participant Passcode: 970717







About CPS







CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance energy management components that facilitate the electrification of the economy. Our products and intellectual property include critical pieces of the technology puzzle for electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure and others. CPS hermetic packages can be found in many Aerospace and Satellite applications. CPS' armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at very light weight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting our customers in building solutions for the transition to clean energy.





CPS Technologies Corporation





111 South Worcester Street





Norton, MA 02766







www.cpstechnologysolutions.com







Investor Relations:





Chris Witty





646-438-9385







cwitty@darrowir.com





