CPS Technologies Corp. Announces Investor Conference Call for Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

CPS Technologies Corp. announces fourth quarter 2025 conference call details for discussing financial results on March 6, 2025.

CPS Technologies Corp. announced details for its fourth quarter 2025 investor conference call, scheduled for March 6, 2025, at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time. President and CEO Brian Mackey and CFO Chuck Griffith will provide insights into the company's financial performance for the quarter and the year ending December 28, 2024. Interested participants can join the call by dialing 1-800-346-2923 with the participant passcode 785874. The release highlights CPS's role as a technology and manufacturing leader in high-performance energy management components essential for various sectors, including electrification, aerospace, and ballistic protection, while underscoring the company's commitment to innovation and sustainable energy solutions.

Announcement of the upcoming investor conference call demonstrates transparency and engagement with investors, indicating the company's commitment to active communication regarding its financial performance.



The focus on discussing financial results for the quarter and year highlights the company's accountability and provides an opportunity for stakeholders to assess business performance and future direction.



CPS Technologies positions itself as a leader in high-performance energy management components, which aligns with growing market trends toward electrification and clean energy solutions, potentially appealing to eco-conscious investors and customers.



The mention of diverse applications for CPS's products in sectors like electric vehicles and aerospace suggests a broad market relevance and potential for sustained growth across various industries.

Failure to provide specific financial results or data in the press release could indicate potential issues or shortcomings in the company's performance, raising concerns among investors.



Failure to address previous concerns or challenges faced by the company may suggest a lack of transparency or accountability in its operations.



Scheduling a conference call shortly after the close of the fiscal year may indicate urgency or an attempt to mitigate negative investor sentiment regarding the company's financial performance for 2024.

When is the CPS Technologies fourth quarter 2025 conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time.

How can I participate in the CPS Technologies investor conference call?

To participate, dial 1-800-346-2923 and use the Participant Passcode: 785874.

Who will present during the investor conference call?

Brian Mackey, President and CEO, and Chuck Griffith, Chief Financial Officer, will present financial results.

What financial results will be discussed in the call?

The call will cover the Company’s financial results for the quarter and year ended December 28, 2024.

What does CPS Technologies specialize in?

CPS Technologies is a leader in high-performance energy management components and supports electrification solutions across various sectors.

$CPSH Insider Trading Activity

$CPSH insiders have traded $CPSH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPSH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES KELLOGG JR GRIFFITH (CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $2,830 and 0 sales.

$CPSH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $CPSH stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NORTON, Mass., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq:CPSH) today released instructions for its fourth quarter 2025 investor conference call which will be held on Thursday March 6, 2025 at 9:00 A.M. (Eastern). Brian Mackey, President and CEO and Chuck Griffith, Chief Financial Officer will discuss the Company’s financial results for the quarter and year ended December 28, 2024.





Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial:





1-800-346-2923





Participant Passcode: 785874





About CPS





CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance energy management components that facilitate the electrification of the economy. Our products and intellectual property include critical pieces of the technology puzzle for electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure and others. CPS hermetic packages can be found in many Aerospace and Satellite applications. CPS' armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at very light weight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting our customers in building solutions for the transition to clean energy.





CPS Technologies Corporation





111 South Worcester Street





Norton, MA 02766







www.cpstechnologysolutions.com







Investor Relations:





Chris Witty





646-438-9385







cwitty@darrowir.com





