CPS Technologies appoints James Cavoli to board of directors

December 05, 2024 — 08:50 am EST

CPS Technologies (CPSH) announced the appointment of I. James Cavoli to its Board of Directors. Jim currently serves as president of Swagelok Company, a worldwide manufacturer of fluid system components and engineered assemblies.

