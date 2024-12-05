CPS Technologies appoints James Cavoli to board of directors

CPS Technologies (CPSH) announced the appointment of I. James Cavoli to its Board of Directors. Jim currently serves as president of Swagelok Company, a worldwide manufacturer of fluid system components and engineered assemblies.

