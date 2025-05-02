$CPS stock is up 39% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CPS stock has now risen 39% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $19,885,236 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CPS:
$CPS Insider Trading Activity
$CPS insiders have traded $CPS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID JOHN MASTROCOLA has made 2 purchases buying 8,000 shares for an estimated $118,551 and 0 sales.
- JONATHAN P BANAS (EVP and CFO) purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $45,000
$CPS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $CPS stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 826,067 shares (-33.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,201,468
- EVR RESEARCH LP removed 200,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,712,000
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 134,008 shares (+449.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,817,148
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 133,528 shares (-42.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,810,639
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 84,412 shares (+109.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,144,626
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 81,920 shares (+221.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,110,835
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 80,867 shares (+238.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,096,556
