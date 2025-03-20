$CPS stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CPS stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,229,904 of trading volume.

$CPS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CPS:

$CPS insiders have traded $CPS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID JOHN MASTROCOLA has made 2 purchases buying 8,000 shares for an estimated $118,551 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JONATHAN P BANAS (EVP and CFO) purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $45,000

$CPS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $CPS stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

