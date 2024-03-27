News & Insights

CPS Energy to buy gas plants from Talen Energy for $785 million

March 27, 2024 — 06:30 am EDT

Adds details throughout

March 27 (Reuters) - CPS Energy said on Wednesday it would buy natural gas plants in Corpus Christi and Laredo in Texas from Talen Energy TLNE.PK for $785 million.

The acquisition adds 1,710-megawatt (MW) generation portfolio to CPS Energy's capacity in the South Zone of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).

It also aligns with the company's plan to retire older units and add a blend of gas, solar, wind, and energy storage.

Talen Energy Supply, a unit of Talen Energy Corp that holds several of its power plants, in 2022 had received court permission to begin soliciting creditor votes on a bankruptcy restructuring plan.

Last year, it successfully completed its restructuring.

