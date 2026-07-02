CPRX's Agamree Shows Potential Beyond DMD After Positive Phase I Data

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX has reported positive top-line results from an early-stage study evaluating Agamree (vamorolone) to explore additional indications beyond its currently approved use in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients aged two years and older.

The phase I study assessed Agamree's glucocorticoid activity, anti-inflammatory effects and immunosuppressive profile in healthy adults compared with PTC Therapeutics' PTCT Emflaza (deflazacort). The findings suggest that Agamree may deliver corticosteroid benefits without the clinically meaningful immunosuppression associated with conventional corticosteroids at approved doses, potentially opening the door to additional chronic inflammatory rare disease indications. Lower immunosuppressive activity may reduce the risk of infection and immune-related adverse effects commonly associated with chronic corticosteroid use.

Under a 2023 licensing agreement with Santhera, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals holds exclusive commercialization rights for Agamree in North America for DMD as well as any future indications, while Santhera retains the right of first negotiation for new indication rights outside North America. The agreement also entitles Santhera to sales-based milestone payments and royalties across all commercialized indications, making any label expansion a potentially important value driver.

The phase I study consisted of two parts involving healthy adult volunteers. Part A was a randomized crossover study designed to assess equipotency between Agamree and PTCT's Emflaza, helping evaluate the clinical scenario in which a patient might experience differential cortisol effects when switching from Emflaza to Agamree. Part B evaluated multiple ascending doses of Agamree to determine whether clinically meaningful immunosuppression emerges at higher doses.

Year to date, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares have gained 34.7% compared with the industry’s 6.3% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CPRX’s Phase I Agamree Study Findings in Detail

Part A of the phase I study enrolled 24 healthy adults who received either a single 300 mg dose of Agamree or a 0.9 mg/kg dose of Emflaza. Both therapies demonstrated expected on-target glucocorticoid receptor activity, producing comparable cortisol suppression, leukocyte redistribution and functional immune biomarker changes. Their onset of activity was also similar, occurring roughly two to four hours after dosing.

Despite comparable glucocorticoid activity, Agamree produced less pronounced immunosuppressive biomarker effects than PTC Therapeutics' Emflaza. Per management, the comparable cortisol suppression supports the currently approved Agamree dosing and suggests that patients switching from Emflaza to Agamree are unlikely to require additional dosing adjustments.

Part B enrolled 36 healthy volunteers who received Agamree at daily doses of 9, 27 or 40 mg/kg for seven days. Clinically relevant immunosuppressive effects were observed only at the highest Agamree dose, which exceeds currently approved and previously studied clinical dosing levels. No meaningful immunosuppressive effects were detected at the lower 9 mg/kg or 27 mg/kg doses. However, immune suppression became more pronounced with repeated dosing at 40 mg/kg and persisted after treatment ended.

Collectively, the data indicate that Agamree maintains glucocorticoid and anti-inflammatory activity while avoiding clinically meaningful immunosuppression at therapeutic doses. These findings strengthen Catalyst Pharmaceuticals' efforts to broaden Agamree's label into additional chronic inflammatory rare diseases while further differentiating the therapy from PTC Therapeutics’ Emflaza and other traditional corticosteroids.

CPRX is Set to be Acquired by Angelini Pharma in $4.1B Deal

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ pipeline progress comes as the company moves toward its planned acquisition by Angelini Pharma in a transaction valued at approximately $4.1 billion. Under the definitive agreement announced in May 2026, Angelini Pharma will acquire CPRX for $31.50 per share in cash, representing a 21% premium to the latter’s unaffected closing share price on April 22, 2026, the last trading day before market signs that the transaction had become public information. The deal has received unanimous approval from the boards of both companies and is expected to close during the third quarter of 2026, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The acquisition marks Angelini Pharma's entry into the U.S. market while expanding its rare disease and brain health portfolio. Following completion, Angelini plans to integrate Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ commercial infrastructure and rare disease portfolio, including Agamree, Firdapse (approved for Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome) and Fycompa (approved for epilepsy), with its existing neuroscience expertise. For CPRX, the transaction provides shareholders with immediate cash value while positioning its therapies for broader global commercialization and continued investment in rare disease development.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

CPRX’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Liquidia Corporation LQDA and Immunocore IMCR, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia’s 2026 EPS have increased from $1.50 to $3.02. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have also risen from $2.91 to $4.92. LQDA shares have surged 130% year to date.

Liquidia’searnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

The estimate for Immunocore’s 2026 EPS is currently pegged at 6 cents, while the same for its 2027 EPS is currently pegged at 87 cents. IMCR shares have lost 8.9% year to date.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on the remaining occasion, with the average surprise being 46.66%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.