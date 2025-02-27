$CPRX stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CPRX stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $14,258,108 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CPRX:
$CPRX Insider Trading Activity
$CPRX insiders have traded $CPRX stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PATRICK J MCENANY has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 800,000 shares for an estimated $18,234,161.
- STEVE MILLER (Chief Op. & Scientific Officer) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,096,350
- GARY INGENITO (Chief Med. & Reg. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,078,216.
- MOLLY HARPER sold 17,500 shares for an estimated $385,000
- BRIAN ELSBERND (Chief Compliance/Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,256 shares for an estimated $286,703.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CPRX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 191 institutional investors add shares of $CPRX stock to their portfolio, and 142 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) removed 3,096,623 shares (-49.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,626,522
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,330,120 shares (+90.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,759,604
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 913,843 shares (+139.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,071,903
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD added 682,652 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,246,947
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 618,296 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,291,724
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 607,297 shares (-70.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,674,288
- UBS GROUP AG added 510,013 shares (+239.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,643,971
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $CPRX on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.