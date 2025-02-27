News & Insights

$CPRX stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

February 27, 2025 — 10:31 am EST

$CPRX stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $14,258,108 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $CPRX:

$CPRX Insider Trading Activity

$CPRX insiders have traded $CPRX stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PATRICK J MCENANY has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 800,000 shares for an estimated $18,234,161.
  • STEVE MILLER (Chief Op. & Scientific Officer) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,096,350
  • GARY INGENITO (Chief Med. & Reg. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,078,216.
  • MOLLY HARPER sold 17,500 shares for an estimated $385,000
  • BRIAN ELSBERND (Chief Compliance/Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,256 shares for an estimated $286,703.

$CPRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 191 institutional investors add shares of $CPRX stock to their portfolio, and 142 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

