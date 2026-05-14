CPRX or UTHR: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Medical - Drugs sector have probably already heard of Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX) and United Therapeutics (UTHR). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Catalyst Pharmaceutical has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while United Therapeutics has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that CPRX is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

CPRX currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.84, while UTHR has a forward P/E of 20.97. We also note that CPRX has a PEG ratio of 0.87. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. UTHR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.83.

Another notable valuation metric for CPRX is its P/B ratio of 3.76. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, UTHR has a P/B of 4.17.

These metrics, and several others, help CPRX earn a Value grade of B, while UTHR has been given a Value grade of C.

CPRX has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than UTHR, so it seems like value investors will conclude that CPRX is the superior option right now.

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Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.