CPRX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: CPRX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.38, changing hands as low as $14.22 per share. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading off about 15.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CPRX's low point in its 52 week range is $6.15 per share, with $22.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.85.
