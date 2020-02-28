CPRT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Copart Inc (Symbol: CPRT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $83.09, changing hands as low as $79.92 per share. Copart Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CPRT's low point in its 52 week range is $57.50 per share, with $104.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.96. The CPRT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

