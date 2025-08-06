CPRI Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Strategic Turnaround Gains Momentum

Capri Holdings Limited CPRI posted first-quarter fiscal 2026 results, wherein the top line declined but the bottom line increased year over year. Total revenues and earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



With the Versace sale expected to close in the second half of fiscal 2026, the company remains focused on strengthening Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo, aiming to stabilize performance this year and return to growth by fiscal 2027 despite ongoing macroeconomic headwinds.

More on Capri Holdings’ Q1 Results

This designer, marketer, distributor and retailer of branded apparel and accessories posted adjusted quarterly earnings of 50 cents per share in the quarter under review. The reported figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of adjusted earnings of 13 cents. Also, the bottom line increased significantly from adjusted earnings of 16 cents per share reported in the year-earlier quarter. This growth was primarily driven by improved margins and disciplined cost control.



Total revenues of $797 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $774 million but decreased 6% year over year on a reported basis and 7.7% on a constant-currency basis.



The gross profit decreased 6.2% year over year to $502 million. The gross margin decreased slightly by 10 basis points (bps) to 63%.



Capri Holdings reported an adjusted operating income of $20 million, down from $31 million in the prior-year quarter. The adjusted operating margin contracted 120 basis points to 2.5% from 3.7% in the year-ago quarter.

CPRI’s Q1 Revenue Insights by Segments

Revenues from Michael Kors dipped 5.9% year over year to $635 million on a reported basis, 7.3% on a constant-currency basis. This surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $622.5 million. The brand’s gross profit decreased to $388 million from $419 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The gross margin contracted 100 basis points (bps) to 61.1%.



Jimmy Choo’s revenues were $162 million, a 6.4% decrease on a reported basis and a 9.2% constant-currency basis. This surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $153.5 million. The brand’s gross profit decreased slightly to $114 million from $116 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The gross margin expanded 330 basis points (bps) to 70.4%.

Capri Holdings’ Financial Health Snapshot

The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $129 million, long-term debt of $1.65 billion and total shareholders’ equity of negative $13 million, including non-controlling interest of $4 million. The operating cash flow for the first quarter was $20 million, whereas the free cash flow totaled $7 million.



As of June 28, 2025, CPRI had 912 retail stores. These include 695 Michael Kors and 217 Jimmy Choo stores.

Other Developments of CPRI

As previously announced, on April 10, 2025, Capri Holdings signed a definitive agreement to sell Versace to Prada S.p.A. for $1.375 billion in cash. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of calendar 2025, pending regulatory approvals and other standard closing conditions. Versace is now reported as a discontinued operation starting in fiscal 2026.

CPRI Stock Past Three-Month Performance



Sneak Peek Into CPRI’s Q2 FY26 Outlook

This Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company has provided its outlook amid ongoing uncertainty around tariffs, foreign currency fluctuations and potential impacts on consumer spending.



For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Capri Holdings expects total revenues in the range of $815 to $835 million. Operating margin is projected to be slightly positive. Earnings per share are forecast to be between 10 cents and 15 cents.



For Michael Kors, total revenues are expected to be approximately $685 to $700 million with an operating margin in the high-single-digit range.



For Jimmy Choo, total revenues are expected to be in the range of $130 to $135 million, with an operating margin in the negative mid-single-digit range.

Capri Holdings’ FY26 Outlook

For fiscal 2026, management continues to expect total revenues in the range of $3.375-$3.45 billion compared with $4.44 billion reported in fiscal 2025. The company anticipates operating income of around $100 million, including the estimated tariff impact.



The company expects earnings per share in the range of $1.20-$1.40 against a loss of $10 per share in fiscal 2025. Capital expenditures are forecasted to be around $110 million.



For Michael Kors, total revenues are anticipated to be in the band of $2.8 to $2.875 billion, with an operating margin in the high-single-digit range.



For Jimmy Choo, total revenues are anticipated to be in the range of $565 to $575 million, with an operating margin in the negative mid-single-digit range.



Shares of this company have gained 15.3% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 12.5%.

