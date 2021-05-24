CPRI or MNSO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Retail - Apparel and Shoes sector might want to consider either Capri Holdings (CPRI) or MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Capri Holdings has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that CPRI has an improving earnings outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

CPRI currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.42, while MNSO has a forward P/E of 91.39. We also note that CPRI has a PEG ratio of 2.66. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. MNSO currently has a PEG ratio of 4.29.

Another notable valuation metric for CPRI is its P/B ratio of 3.36. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, MNSO has a P/B of 7.30.

Based on these metrics and many more, CPRI holds a Value grade of B, while MNSO has a Value grade of D.

CPRI has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than MNSO, so it seems like value investors will conclude that CPRI is the superior option right now.

