CPPIB posts 4.5% increase in net assets in FY2020

TORONTO, May 26 (Reuters) - The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) reported a 4.5% increase in net assets at the end of fiscal 2020 from a year earlier, but the net annual return fell to 3.1% from 8.9% in 2019.

The investments division of Canada's biggest pension plan contributed C$123.4 billion in cumulative investment to the fund after investment costs, CPPIB said in a statement.

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather Editing by Gareth Jones)

