CPPIB CEO Machin steps down after getting vaccinated in UAE

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said on Friday Mark Machin had stepped down as CEO of the country's largest pension fund after disclosing he recently traveled to the United Arab Emirates where he arranged to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

CPPIB said it had accepted Machin's resignation and appointed John Graham as chief executive officer.

Canada's Ministry of Finance on Thursday called a media report about Machin traveling to the Middle East and receiving a COVID-19 vaccination "very troubling".

Machin was not immediately available for comment.

Machin, 54, received Pfizer's vaccine shot after arriving in the UAE with his partner this month, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Machin was named president and CEO in June 2016, according to the pension fund's website.

