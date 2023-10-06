CPP Investments appoints former Sun Life CEO to chair's role

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) said on Friday former Sun Life Financial SLF.TO CEO Dean Connor will succeed chairperson Heather Munroe-Blum, who is retiring after nine years at the role.

Connor is taking the chair at a time when CPP is locked in a dispute with the Alberta government over the money that would be due to the province should it exit the pension fund.

A veteran with more than four decades of experience in the financial services and executive consulting industry, Connor has been on CPP's board since 2021.

He was at the helm of Sun Life, one of Canada's biggest life insurers, for nearly a decade.

