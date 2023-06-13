News & Insights

Markets
BG

CPP Agrees To Merger Between Bunge And Viterra

June 13, 2023 — 10:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board or CPP Investments, announced on Tuesday that they have signed a definitive agreement to support the merger of Viterra and Bunge Ltd (BG), both agriculture, commodities and food companies.

CPP has a 40 percent stake in Viterra since 2016.

CPP Investments will receive around 12 percent equity stake in the combined entity and $0.8 billion in cash after concluding the transaction, which is expected in mid-2024.

Glencore and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation jointly own the other 60 percent of Viterra, and will become the shareholders of Bunge.

Bunge is into oilseed processing and is a producer and supplier of specialty plant-based oils and fats. Viterra on the other hand has a global agriculture network, which connects producers to consumers with sustainable, traceable, and quality-controlled agricultural products.

Currently, shares of Bunge are trading at $94.18 up 0.42% or $0.39 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.